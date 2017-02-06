The Daily Cut: Guns N’ Roses “Live and Let Die”

Guns N’ Roses “Live and Let Die”

ALBUM: Use Your Illusion I

YEAR: 1991

WRITERS: Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney

Peaked at number-33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number-20 on their Album Rock Tracks chart.

Slash recalls that he and Axl Rose used to talk about songs they both really liked and that they decided to record Paul McCartney and Wings‘ “Live and Let Die” after one of those discussions. “’[Knockin’ on]Heaven’s Door’ was one of those and then ‘Live and Let Die’ came up and that was a song that I always really dug. And I don’t know how the concversation came to be, but me and Axl were both talking about ‘Live and Let Die’ and so went and pursued that particular track when we were doing the ‘Use Your Illusion’ records. And I really relished doing it just raw with guitars. And that was basically it.”

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose celebrates his 55th birthday today.