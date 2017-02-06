The Daily Cut: Guns N’ Roses “Live and Let Die”

February 6, 2017 8:53 AM
Filed Under: Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses, linda mccartney, Live and Let Die, Paul Mccartney, slash, The Daily Cut

Guns N’ Roses “Live and Let Die”

ALBUM: Use Your Illusion I

YEAR: 1991

WRITERS: Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney

Peaked at number-33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number-20 on their Album Rock Tracks chart.

Slash recalls that he and Axl Rose used to talk about songs they both really liked and that they decided to record Paul McCartney and Wings‘ “Live and Let Die” after one of those discussions. “’[Knockin’ on]Heaven’s Door’ was one of those and then ‘Live and Let Die’ came up and that was a song that I always really dug. And I don’t know how the concversation came to be, but me and Axl were both talking about ‘Live and Let Die’ and so went and pursued that particular track when we were doing the ‘Use Your Illusion’ records. And I really relished doing it just raw with guitars. And that was basically it.”

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose celebrates his 55th birthday today.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Listen Live