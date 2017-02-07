TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan celebrates his 55th birthday today (February 7th).

Bryan co-wrote a Broadway musical that won four Tony Awards in 2010. What is its title? a) Memphis

b) Million Dollar Quartet

c) Rock of Ages

d) Catch Me if You Can

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The Police win the Major Tour of the Year award at the Pollstar Concert Industry Awards at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. They were up against Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Van Halen, Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake and Hannah Montana.

2008-The Rolling Stones attend the premiere of their Martin Scorsese-directed Shine a Light concert film at Germany’s Berlin Film Festival.

2004-Sting is honored in Los Angeles as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

1993-Neil Young tapes (actually, retapes) MTV Unplugged at Universal Studios in LA. Young had taped the show the previous December in New York, but wasn’t happy with his performance. This one actually airs.

1983-Led Zeppelin‘s Coda album gets gold and platinum sales awards.

1980-In Los Angeles, Pink Floyd play their first concert to feature The Wall.

1979-At LA’s Record Plant, Stephen Stills becomes the first rock performer to record on digital equipment, although the session is never released. Ry Cooder, who later becomes the first rocker to release a digitally recorded record, claims the process ruined his album.

1971-James Taylor, Neil Young, Linda Ronstadt and Tony Joe White tape a TV special with Johnny Cash in Nashville. Johnny Cash on Campus airs 10 days later.

1966-America’s first serious rock music magazine, Paul Williams‘ Crawdaddy, is published for the first time.

BIRTHDAYS