Further proof that people have more dollars than cents, a Flaming Hot Cheeto shaped like Harambe, the gorilla euthanized at the Cincinatti Zoo, available on Ebay for $100K!!

Start bidding on a Harambe Hot Cheeto. Biding is at $11.99https://t.co/Eg1CS9LMbs pic.twitter.com/G5XPyhjt6s — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) February 6, 2017

It’s not amazing that a one inch tall Cheeto can bring $100K, after allĀ Harambe was voted “Internet Person Of The Year” ! Maybe the Cheeto wil win the award this year!