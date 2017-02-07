How To Kill 900 People With 800 Bullets…

That’s the impression the original “John Wick” movie left me with; Keanu Reeve’s (as John Wick) killed about 900 guys with only about 800 bullets. And amazing as that was it was totally justified because they had killed his dog (a puppy no less) that had been left to him by his…wait for it…dead wife. So, from that point on, you know, pretty much anything goes in the retribution department.

Now this wasn’t “The Godfather” or “Goodfellas” or even “Lethal Weapon” but, damn it, you just had to root for the puppy-less widower. And now he’s coming back with “John Wick; Chapter 2” where hopefully no more puppies will die but where Keanu will be even more pissed-off and set a new international record by killing 1000 bad guys with only 746 bullets…one can dream!

Click HERE for all the info…