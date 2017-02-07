How To Kill 900 People With 800 Bullets…

February 7, 2017 5:04 PM

That’s the impression the original “John Wick” movie left me with; Keanu Reeve’s (as John Wick) killed about 900 guys with only about 800 bullets. And amazing as that was it was totally justified because they had killed his dog (a puppy no less) that had been left to him by his…wait for it…dead wife. So, from that point on, you know, pretty much anything goes in the retribution department.

Now this wasn’t “The Godfather” or “Goodfellas” or even “Lethal Weapon” but, damn it, you just had to root for the puppy-less widower. And now he’s coming back with “John Wick; Chapter 2” where hopefully no more puppies will die but where Keanu will be even more pissed-off and set a new international record by killing 1000 bad guys with only 746 bullets…one can dream!

Click HERE for all the info…

More from Michael Stanley 3:00pm To 7:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Listen Live