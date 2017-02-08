Browns Reduce Ticket Pricing For 40% Of Stadium In 2017, Haslams Thank Fans For ‘Tremendous Support’

The Cleveland Browns are lowering season ticket prices for nearly 40 percent of FirstEnergy Stadium next season.

The team announced the move in a notice sent to season ticket holders Wednesday marking the eighth time in the last 9 years there won’t be a price increase.

“We are incredibly grateful for the passion and support we receive from our fans and felt it was appropriate to adjust our ticket pricing at this time,” Browns vice president of communications Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement. “We have decreased a significant percentage of ticket prices because it was the right thing to do for our fans.”

With the reductions the Browns, who completed the worst season in franchise history by going 1-15 this past season, are expected to rank 31st or 32nd in pricing next season.

More than 90 percent of the upper bowl will see a price reduction.

The team says “more than 50 percent” of ticket holders in the Lake Club and BMW City Club will see a discount while all seats in the Club 46, Cleveland Club, Draft Room and Kardiac Club will be reduced.

Lower bowl and mezzanine seating pricing will remain the same.

2017 season ticket packages will be for 9 home games with the team set to host the Vikings in London at Twickenham Stadium in Week 7 or Week 8. The team will provide season ticket members with “a special window” to purchase tickets for the game later this year.

The Browns say that single-game ticket prices in 2017 will again be variably priced, including preseason games that will “be below the average full-season per game ticket price,” the details of which will be announced at a later date.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam sent the following letter to season ticket holders:

Dear Season Ticket Member,

As always, thank you for your tremendous support. No one was happy with the results from last season, but we are continuing to work diligently to make marked improvements in 2017. We are eager to share this upcoming season with you and all of our fans, particularly during our home games at FirstEnergy Stadium.

In addition to Coach Hue Jackson’s quality leadership, our personnel group has positioned us very well to increase the talent on our roster this offseason through multiple high draft picks and the ability to take an appropriately aggressive approach to free agency while retaining core players. While we have established these resources, we know we must execute in order to capitalize on the situation. After acquiring Jamie Collins in a trade, he became a priority for us this offseason, and we are excited to get him under contract for four more seasons. Those are the types of acquisitions we feel will move us closer to becoming a winning organization.

There is belief throughout our building in our team’s ability to be successful in those tasks, led by Sashi Brown, Paul DePodesta and Coach Jackson, who have grown together and created a strong approach over the past year with our team. In addition to maintaining salary cap flexibility that is available to re-sign core players and in free agency, there is reason for excitement in having a significant opportunity in the 2017 NFL Draft with two first-round picks – No. 1 and No. 12 overall – and five selections in the top 65 since the draft serves as such a paramount pipeline as we form our team.

All of those areas are important each year to become consistently competitive in the NFL, but it is imperative that we make the most of those opportunities this offseason by adding high-quality players to our team, as well as continually developing the talent on our roster.

We are building a foundation that will help us be successful for years to come, and we take great responsibility in ensuring that we provide you with the winning team you deserve. We are committed to that goal, and thank you for your unmatched passion and loyalty as a Browns fan.

Thank you,

Dee and Jimmy Haslam