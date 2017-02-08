Browns Release QB Josh McCown, CB Tramon Williams

The Browns released veteran quarterback Josh McCown and cornerback Tramon Williams Tuesday.

The team announced they terminated the contracts of both veterans giving them plenty of time to find work elsewhere this offseason.

McCown was due a $750,000 roster bonus next month but his release relieves the Browns of his $3.6 million salary for 2017 while Williams was due a 1.225 million roster bonus and $5.7 million salary this year. The moves will save the Browns approximately $11.3 million in salary and cap space while leaving them with $1.166 million in dead cap space.

According to the NFL Players association, the Browns will enter the offseason with over $105 million in cap space available after $50.123 million in unused space was carried over from 2016.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson praised McCown’s leadership and said that he felt the QB would make an excellent coach one day but McCown said on Dec. 29 he hoped to play in 2017 regardless if it would be in Cleveland or elsewhere.

“My plan is to play,” McCown said. “I have another year left on my deal and so right now that is the plan. Obviously [in the offseason], get away with my family and discuss that and see where that leaves us, but right now, that is the plan.”

After signing a 3-year, $14 million deal in 2015 with the Browns, McCown battled several injuries – including a pair of broken collarbones – while appearing in 13 games with 11 starts. He set a Browns single-game record with 457 passing yards at Baltimore on Oct. 11, 2015.

In 2016, McCown started 3 of his 5 games and completed 90 of 165 passes for 1,100 yards with 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Williams started 22 of 27 games after signing a 3-year, $21 million contract with Cleveland as an unrestricted free agent in 2015.

Last season, Williams started games at cornerback (5) and safety (2), while recording 36 tackles, 5 passes defensed and an interception.