TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Beatles began recording “Good Morning, Good Morning” for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band 50 years ago today (February 8th, 1967).

John Lennon later said that the song was inspired by a British ad for which product? a) Quaker Oats

b) Pop Tarts

c) Kelloggs Corn Flakes

d) Wheaties

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2013-Bruce Springsteen is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year.

2009-Robert Plant has his biggest post-Led Zeppelin success at the Grammys, as his collaboration with Alison Krauss, Raising Sand, wins five awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year (for “Please Read the Letter,” a song Plant wrote with Jimmy Page) and Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals. The night doubles the number of Grammy statues Plant has from a 40-year career.

2004-Warren Zevon is among the big winners at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. He wins Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Bruce Springsteen on “Disorder in the House,” and The Wind wins Best Contemporary Folk Album. The Beatles receive the President’s Award to mark the 40th anniversary of their performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. George Harrison‘s widow Olivia and John Lennon‘s widow Yoko Ono are on hand to accept the award, while Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney appear via videotape from London to accept theirs. Zevon’s friends and family pay tribute to the late singer-songwriter by singing along with the Grammy-nominated track “Keep Me in Your Heart” while a video montage is shown. Those singing include Zevon’s children Jordan and Ariel, Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles and Jackson Browne.

1990-Del Shannon (“Runaway,” “Hats off to Larry”) dies of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 50. There had been rumors of him joining The Traveling Wilburys as a replacement for the late Roy Orbison.

1984-Guitarist Phil Campbell joins Motorhead.

1980-David and Angie Bowie divorce in London after almost 10 years of marriage. He is awarded custody of their nine-year old son, Zowie.

1971-Eat the Document, a Bob Dylan documentary shot mostly on his 1966 UK tour (Don’t Look Back chronicled the previous year’s English visit), is shown for the first time at New York’s Academy of Music.

1967-The Beatles start recording “Good Morning, Good Morning.” John Lennon later admits the song was inspired by the British commercial for Kelloggs Corn Flakes.

1965-George Harrison has his tonsils removed — and destroyed — at University College Hospital in London.

1964-The Rolling Stones headline the British All Star ’64 tour, with fellow U-K rockers The Swinging Blue Jeans and John Leyton. Running through March 7th, it begins with a show at the Regal Theater in London. The Stones set includes Rufus Thomas‘s “Walkin’ the Dog,” Lennon-McCartney‘s “I Wanna Be Your Man,” Bo Diddley‘s “Road Runner” and a pair of Chuck Berry tunes, “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Bye Bye Johnny.”

BIRTHDAYS