Joe’s Binge Watch Bulletin : The Santa Clarita Diet

Are you tired of all the zombie apocalypse movies and TV shows? Has all the guns blasting away at herds of lumbering creatures have you shell-shocked? Well, there is a way to enjoy the “undead” in a fresh new way. Netflix has premiered the first season of The Santa Clarita Diet and all rules about zombies have changed.

Drew Barrymore plays Sheila,an uptight, meek housewife and mother. She works as a realtor with her husband Joel. Things are going fine and bland until Sheila gets mysteriously ill. After vomiting up a little red ball of… something… she notices her heart has stopped beating. She then begins to exhibit traits of being “undead.”

A dark comedy, The Santa Clarita Diet dives into an absurd set of circumstances, including how to get Sheila fresh human meat to eat, breaking the “zombie news” to their 16 year-old daughter and then dealing with body parts falling off. Sheila is a perfectly sane, loving, active woman. She just happens to be dead.

The show is VERY gory and is chocked-full of adult language, so viewer discretion is advised. If you do watch, you’ll see Drew Barrymore doing some of her best acting ever. Her character runs the gamut of emotions without missing a beat; painfully unsure of herself, then scared, scary and sexy. That said, Timothy Olyphant is the real engine that keeps the show running through its first season. He’s hilarious and it’s his story of “undying” (sorry, had to) love for his wife and his coming to grips with her new condition that is the real focus of the show. A strong supporting cast and some great cameos add to the blood and guts fun.

Ten episodes at 30 minutes each makes for an easy Saturday binge.