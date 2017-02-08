Rock & Roll Hall of Fame To Host Induction Ceremony Watch Party

Rock and Roll All Night at the Official Simulcast Party for the 2017 Induction Ceremony on April 7

Outside of the Barclays Center, the Official Simulcast Party at the Rock Hall is the only place to see the Induction Ceremony in its entirety, live and uncensored

Be one of the first to see the new 2017 Inductee Exhibit

Weren’t able to score tickets to the sold-out Induction Ceremony in Brooklyn? Don’t worry! You can still snag tickets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s exclusive Simulcast Party. The Museum in Cleveland, Ohio will stream a live broadcast of the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, on Friday, April 7. Outside the Barclays Center, the Official Simulcast Party at the Rock Hall will be the only place to watch the Induction Ceremony on the night of the event. Doors for the party open at 6:30 p.m., and the broadcast begins at 7 p.m. EST. The Simulcast Party is sponsored by Magic Hat Brewing Company, Great Lakes Brewing Company and Fathead’s Brewery.

Fans will also be among the first to see the 2017 Inductee Exhibit, which opens March 31. They will experience the world of rock and roll through the eyes of the 2017 Inductees. Iconic items spanning the careers of these legends will relay rarely heard stories as visitors get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their lives, the impact they have had, and the influence they continue to make.

Tickets for the Official Simulcast Party, priced at $23.50, will go on sale to the public Tues., February 28 at 10 a.m. EST via ticketing.rockhall.com and at the Rock Hall’s box office. The Rock Hall member presale will begin Mon., February 27 at 10 a.m. EST.

The 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will honor this year’s Inductees: Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Pearl Jam, Nile Rodgers, Tupac Shakur and YES. Special guests announced so far include Neil Young (inducting Pearl Jam), Jackson Browne (inducting Joan Baez), and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush (inducting YES). Others will be announced shortly. Simulcast tickets will include access to all Rock Hall exhibits and the entire broadcast of the ceremony. Concession stands and cash bars will be available. The store will also feature commemorative 2017 Inductee items.

Tickets for the 2017 Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center are sold-out. For more about the Inductees, the Ceremony and Simulcast, or to become a Member, go to rockhall.com, or join the conversation on social media @rockhall using #RockHall2017.

The Induction Ceremony is held in Cleveland every two years, and will return to the city in 2018 to honor the 33rd class inducted into the Hall of Fame.

