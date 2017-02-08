The Daily Cut The Beatles: “Good Morning, Good Morning”

The Beatles: “Good Morning, Good Morning”

ALBUM: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

There were no singles released from Sgt. Pepper’s at the time of its release, so this is strictly an album track.

The Beatles late producer George Martin spoke to us about how many happy accidents occurred during the making of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. One of those was the final note of “Good Morning, Good Morning” as it segued into the reprise of the title track. “We had the sound of the boys tuning up their guitars beforehand and I happened to notice that the noise of a guitar sounded just like a chicken squawk that came in at the end of a sound effect. So in fact it wasn’t anything brilliant, it was just that I happened to notice those two things did sound quite like each other and by razor splicing them together the chicken turned into a guitar. That was just the kind of thing that Pepper did to me rather than I did to Pepper.”

The Beatles started recording “Good Morning, Good Morning” at Abbey Road 50 years ago today (February 8th, 1967).