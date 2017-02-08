Why I Volunteer Mr.Classic Northeast Ohio American Red Cross

Most of my friends would tell you I am a busy guy. With notice it’s very easy to schedule things with me: fun, work, lunch and volunteering for the American Red Cross here in Northeast Ohio. Most of the time at the Red Cross I volunteer to speak to people in order to find other people that would enjoy volunteering. Frankly I really enjoy the time I put in. Meeting new people, helping my community, turning people on to how easy it is to volunteer and schedule things around your life.

I look for people in the four major categories of the Red Cross areas of support and service: Blood services, health and education services, disaster services, and military family support. In each of these four areas there might be 25- 50 volunteer openings at any one time in any of the 22 counties in northeast Ohio. There is great training for the positions and additional training in other areas too.

Giving back as a volunteer is fun and rewarding. The online application is a piece of cake and fast, about five minutes. Once you finish that part, you can browse through the list of openings for volunteers. Perhaps find something that interests you or an area that would amplify your career. Some people even find more than one area of interest. Go look around and see what you might like.

Paste in Your Browser: redcrossblood.org/volunteer-ops/northernohio

Benefits of Volunteering with the American Red Cross Blood Services

Have fun and meet new people

Gain career experience and learn new skills

Be part of a large humanitarian organization

Make your own schedule – work when and where you can

Earn documented service hours

Build your resume and gain experience

Receive training and support

Participate in volunteer recognition activities

Generous volunteers who give their time and talents help fulfill the American Red Cross mission. Whether you are interested in working at a local blood drive or in an office setting, we have volunteer opportunities available for you.