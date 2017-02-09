Classic Rock Almanac February 9, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Don Henley was honored as MusiCares Person of the Year 10 years ago today (February 9th, 2007).

Who released a single titled “Don Henley Must Die” in 1990?

a) “Weird Al” Yankovic

b) Wild Man Fischer

c) Mojo Nixon

d) Don Felder

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The Band receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at a pre-Grammy Awards event in Los Angeles.

2007-Don Henley is honored as the 2007 MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles. An all-star concert in his honor features his Eagles bandmate Timothy B. Schmit, Bruce Hornsby, Michael McDonald and others.

1999-REM announce that they will tour the U-S for the first time in four years. This will be the band’s first time on the road without drummer Bill Berry.

1997-Brian Connolly, who was the singer in glam-era rockers Sweet, dies at a London hospital of alcohol-related causes at age 51.



1986-Pete Townshend, Chrissie Hynde and The Communards play a London fundraiser for victims of a Colombian volcano.

1972-Paul McCartney’s new group, Wings, makes a surprise appearance at Nottingham University, beginning a series of unannounced dates around the UK.

1964-The Beatles make their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, and draw what is, up to then, the largest audience in the history of American television.

TRIVIA ANSWER

c) Mojo Nixon

