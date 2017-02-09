Classic Rock Almanac February 9, 2017

TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Don Henley was honored as MusiCares Person of the Year 10 years ago today (February 9th, 2007).
Who released a single titled “Don Henley Must Die” in 1990?
a) “Weird Al” Yankovic
b) Wild Man Fischer
c) Mojo Nixon
d) Don Felder
ANNIVERSARIES
2008-The Band receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at a pre-Grammy Awards event in Los Angeles.
2007-Don Henley is honored as the 2007 MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles. An all-star concert in his honor features his Eagles bandmate Timothy B. Schmit, Bruce Hornsby, Michael McDonald and others.
1999-REM announce that they will tour the U-S for the first time in four years. This will be the band’s first time on the road without drummer Bill Berry.
1997-Brian Connolly, who was the singer in glam-era rockers Sweet, dies at a London hospital of alcohol-related causes at age 51.
1986-Pete Townshend, Chrissie Hynde and The Communards play a London fundraiser for victims of a Colombian volcano.
1972-Paul McCartney’s new group, Wings, makes a surprise appearance at Nottingham University, beginning a series of unannounced dates around the UK.
1964-The Beatles make their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, and draw what is, up to then, the largest audience in the history of American television.
c) Mojo Nixon