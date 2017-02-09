Vinyl Is Coming Back…And I’m Lovin’ It!

Well, the word is that vinyl is coming back. And I’m already there! Hell, just look at Elton John and the Experience Vinyl story that was on our website earlier today. What you see is my AC/DC vinyl collection from over the years. It’s every album that they released. Some in different countries, and some misprints as well. Don’t forget some of the bootlegs too, like the one from the old Cleveland Agora! To the left are about another 800 albums that have accumulated throughout the years. If you don’t have any vinyl, go get yourself some albums. Nothing like the sound and feel of an actual album, the artwork of the cover, and the life it brings.

Here are some of my favorite AC/DC albums:

All released in Australia of the Albert Productions Label