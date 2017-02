Elton John has been named a curator of a service called Experience Vinyl, that sends a vinyl LP record to your house each month, How cool is that? You also get a note from Elton or one of the other curators stating why the album is special to them. Other curators include Quincy Jones and George Clinton, and curators can’t feature their own music.

Full info from Billboard

The service costs $30 per month, and based on what vinyl is going for nowadays, the price seems to be right in the groove.