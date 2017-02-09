Willie Nelson’s Illness Forces Him to Postpone 2 More Shows

By Robyn Collins

Outlaw Country legend Willie Nelson has had to postpone two more shows due to illness. These shows follow several others that have had to be moved or canceled for the same reason.

The Friday and Saturday concerts in Arizona and New Mexico are slated to be rescheduled, and according to the artist’s Facebook page, the new dates will be revealed when available.

Related: Willie Nelson Announces New Album ‘God’s Problem Child’

On Monday, concerts in California and Tucson, Arizona were postponed. In January, the red-headed stranger had to cancel two of his five show in Las Vegas due to illness.

Nelson did show up for a Willie’s Reserve event in Las Vegas on Jan. 31 to promote his line of specialty cannabis, and while he was there he played shows at the Venetian on Feb. 1, 3 and 4.

Nelson’s new album, God’s Problem Child, is scheduled to drop this spring.