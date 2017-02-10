TRIVIA

Today’s Question:

45 years ago today, the late David Bowie played his first show using his “Ziggy Stardust” alter ego at a pub in suburban London. Who was the first artist to cover the Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars song “Life on Mars”? Bowie called that version “bloody awful” and “atrocious.”

a) Bette Midler

b) Tom Jones

c) Barbra Streisand

d) Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits (Noone actually covered the Hunky Dory track “Oh, You Pretty Things” with Bowie’s participation and had a British hit with it!)

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Paul McCartney is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year.

2008-Bruce Springsteen wins a pair of trophies at the 50th annual Grammy Awards: Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for “Radio Nowhere”and Best Rock Instrumental for “Once Upon a Time in the West.”

2007-The Doors, The Grateful Dead, Joan Baez and Booker T and the M-G’s are honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Recording Academy in Los Angeles.

2006-Neil Young: Heart of Gold opens in theaters.

1979-Rod Stewart‘s Blondes Have More Fun (featuring “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy”) becomes the nation’s number-one selling album.

1972-David Bowie plays his first show as “Ziggy Stardust” with the Spiders From Mars at the Toby Jug Pub in Tolworth, England. It’s also the last pub show he’ll ever play.

1970-ZZ Top play their first show, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Beaumont, Texas.

1968-In the wake of Brian Epstein’s death, The Beatles announce the formation of Apple Corps, a company that will handle all their business affairs, including their new Apple Records label.

1964-Bob Dylan‘s third album, The Times They Are a-Changin’, is released.

1964-The Beatles are presented with gold discs for “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and Meet The Beatles.

BIRTHDAYS