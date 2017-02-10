45 years ago today, the late David Bowie played his first show using his “Ziggy Stardust” alter ego at a pub in suburban London.

Who was the first artist to cover the Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars song “Life on Mars”? Bowie called that version “bloody awful” and “atrocious.”
a) Bette Midler
b) Tom Jones
c) Barbra Streisand
d) Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits (Noone actually covered the Hunky Dory track “Oh, You Pretty Things” with Bowie’s participation and had a British hit with it!)