The Daily Cut: Elton John “Daniel”

Elton John: “Daniel”

ALBUM: Don’t Shoot Me, I’m Only the Piano Player

YEAR: 1973

WRITERS: Elton John and Bernie Taupin

Peaked at number-two on theBillboard Hot 100

In 1973, Elton John released three records of new material — Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player and the double Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album, both of which went to number-one. Drummer Nigel Olsson tells us that one reason they were so prolific is that the band, Elton and lyricist Bernie Taupin had reached a creative peak where they could complete a song like “Daniel” in just a matter of minutes. “There’s lots of tracks that I can remember doing first takes of. Like ‘Candle in the Wind’ was first take. ‘Daniel’ was written, rehearsed and recorded in about 20 minutes. It was just magic, you know, because we were all on the same wavelength at that stage.”

