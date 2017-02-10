The Daily Cut: Elton John “Daniel”

February 10, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: bernie taupin, Elton John, The Daily Cut

Elton John: “Daniel”

ALBUM: Don’t Shoot Me, I’m Only the Piano Player

YEAR: 1973

WRITERS: Elton John and Bernie Taupin

Peaked at number-two on theBillboard Hot 100

In 1973, Elton John released three records of new material — Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player and the double Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album, both of which went to number-one. Drummer Nigel Olsson tells us that one reason they were so prolific is that the band, Elton and lyricist Bernie Taupin had reached a creative peak where they could complete a song like “Daniel” in just a matter of minutes. “There’s lots of tracks that I can remember doing first takes of. Like ‘Candle in the Wind’ was first take. ‘Daniel’ was written, rehearsed and recorded in about 20 minutes. It was just magic, you know, because we were all on the same wavelength at that stage.”

Longtime Elton John drummer Nigel Olsson celebrates his 68th birthday today (February 10th).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Listen Live