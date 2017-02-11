Chris V.’s AC/DC Lunchbox!

February 11, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: AC/DC

It just came to the house this morning, my AC/DC lunchbox.  Which takes me to my next thought. When is enough stuff, enough?  All the albums, the bottles of AC/DC wine, the ticket stubs, posters, puzzles, clocks, stickers, pins, cd’s, zippo’s, tattoos, AC/DCopoly, pinball machines, guitars, pics, air fresheners, key chains, bandannas, and now lunchboxes. When is enough …… enough?   NEVER!

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
