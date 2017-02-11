Classic Rock Almanac February 11, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Peter Frampton and Donald Fagen are among the winners at the 49th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Police reunite to open the show with “Roxanne.”

2005-Brian Wilson is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year. Among those performing his songs at the charity event are Jeff Beck, Earth Wind & Fire, Michael McDonald, Billy Preston, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Neil Young.

1994-The Ramones play their two-thousandth live show, in Tokyo, Japan.

1983-The Rolling Stones concert movie Let’s Spend the Night Together premieres in New York.

1970-John Lennon plays Britain’s Top of the Pops with The Plastic Ono Band, his first time on the show since 1966. He also pays the fines for 96 people arrested the previous month for protesting a South African rugby team’s appearance in Scotland.

1965-Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire album is certified gold.

1964-The Beatles play their first US concert at the Washington Coliseum in the nation’s capital. After the show, they attend a charity masked ball in their honor at the British Embassy, at which one of the “dignitaries” cuts off a lock of Ringo’s hair.

1963-The Beatles record “I Saw Her Standing There,” “Boys,” “Do You Want to Know a Secret,” “There’s a Place,” “Twist and Shout” and other songs for their first British album, Please Please Me, in a long one-day session at EMI’s Abbey Road studios in London.

BIRTHDAYS

Sheryl Crow – 55 years old

The Missouri native, who sang backup for Michael Jackson and Eric Clapton before making a name for herself (complete with nine Grammy awards), at one time was engaged to Lance Armstrong. The part-time actress has lately moved into country music. Born 1962.