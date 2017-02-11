Is the Mentor School District Uneducated to Educate Your Child?

February 11, 2017 7:53 PM
Is the Mentor School District Uneducated to Educate Your Child?

●            For birthday treats: only safe, non-­food treats permitted; enough for all students in class
But what…

●            No food, gum, or treat bags with food will be sent home with any students (this includes birthdays and all holiday parties). Valentine cards (without candy) are permitted.

And then…..

●            Classroom rewards shall not include food.

●            Any selected party activities themselves should not include food items.

●            Foods containing the 8 most common allergens are not permitted as treats (peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soy, fish, shellfish).

Permitted individually pre­packaged and factory­-sealed treats (as of December, 2016)

●            Lay’s Classic chips

●            Fritos Original

●            Smarties

●            Starburst

●            Swedish Fish

●            Fruit cups

●            Applesauce

●            Mott’s Fruit snacks

●            Any Enjoy Life product

●            Philly Swirl Cups or Stix

●            Minute Maid Frozen Juice Bars

●            Minute Maid Soft Frozen Lemonade & Raspberry

●            Skinny Pop Popcorn

So, Mentor School District, communication is not your forte. Perhaps driving people crazy with mixed messages is your secret way to prepare them for the real world. I know, we can give all the Mentor School District Administrators a trophy for award winning silliness. All teachers should be aware of the their students’ allergies. The children should know from their parents what to eat and what to stay away from. This is not rocket science.

Why do you want to nurture a culture that makes rules for 1% of the students while punishing the majority of the children? What happen to fun, education, free thought, and most important an environment that makes a kid want to learn. Less rules more learning, please.

If you’re a Mentor School District parent, read the petition and make up your own mind. Less Sheep.  More Leaders!

