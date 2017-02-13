Browns Notes: Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett Says He Will Skip NFL Draft

You won’t see Myles Garrett holding up a No. 1 Browns jersey with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on April 27th.

And it has nothing to do with whether or not the Browns even select him. Garrett won’t even be in Philadelphia.

“It’s great I don’t have to be in a big ole suit walking up on stage,” Garrett told the Houston Chronicle Friday. “Although that’s a fantastic moment, I just want to be with my family and enjoy that night with them.”

The Texas A&M defensive end has elected to skip the draft altogether and remain in Texas with family and friends.

“I know at the draft you can only have a select amount of people there so I knew I wanted to have everybody who’s ever affected my life positively and helped to build me up to where I am now, I wanted them to see what I’ve achieved and to be a part of this big moment in my life,” Garrett said. “I’m happy to include anybody who’s been a part of that process.”

Projected No. 1 pick Myles Garrett to @HoustonChron on why he intends to watch the NFL Draft at home: pic.twitter.com/NUC0M9k0Qs — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) February 10, 2017