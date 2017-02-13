Classic Rock Almanac February 13, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Jeff Beck wins three Grammys at the 53rd annual awards show in Los Angeles.

2003-U2 wins three Grammys — Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal and Best Short Form Music Video, all for “Vertigo.” Rod Stewart wins his first-ever Grammy — Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, for Stardust: The Great American Songbook Volume Three. Other winners include Bruce Springsteen, Velvet Revolver and Brian Wilson, who picks up his first-ever Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental Performance for “Mrs. O’Leary’s Cow” from Smile; and the Concert for George [Harrison] for Best Long Form Music Video.

1982-Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant’s gravestone is stolen from an Orange Park, Florida cemetery. The 300-pound stone is found two weeks later in a dry river bed.

1981-At 402 weeks, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of Moon becomes the longest-running rock album in the history of Billboard’s Top 200 album chart. It still lags behind Johnny Mathis’ Greatest Hits (490 weeks) and the original cast recording of My Fair Lady (480).

1980-Sex Pistols singer John Lydon’s house is raided by London police. The only illegal substance they find is a tear gas cannister, which Lydon says is for protection from intruders.

1970-On Friday the 13th, Black Sabbath release their self-titled debut album in the U-K.

1967-The Beatles release “Penny Lane” backed with “Strawberry Fields Forever” as a double-A-sided single in the US. “Penny Lane” will reach number-one, while “Strawberry Fields Forever” peaks at number-eight.

BIRTHDAYS