Playboy Decides To Dance With The One(s) Who Brought ’em…

You can pretty much ask any baby-boomer guy what one of his best kept secrets was and, if he’s honest, he’ll tell you that it was where his old man hid his Playboy magazines. Once you made this discovery life took a giant high-speed turn and there was no turning back. But then, about a year ago, Playboy decided that there would be no more nudity in the magazine…and they weren’t lying! Sure there were still scantily clad young women but the photos were all quite, well, “discreet”. And much to my own surprise I kind of dug it…it was a giant jump back to a time when your imagination actually had to do more work…and it was pretty cool!

But just when I got settled into the new Playboy reality they’ve once again turned on a dime (or a G-string) and, well…let the nudity begin again!

