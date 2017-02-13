Recap Of Last Night’s Grammy Awards

February 13, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: 59th annual grammy awards, latimes.com

I made it through the first hour, called it a night after the Beyonce, Las Vegas style balancing act of her very pregnant body inverted on the chair trick. Which was successfully done while singing a song. And speaking of singing, if you watched last night’s awards show too did you notice there was a severe lack of that going on? I mean performers actually singing their own songs during the telecast? A lot of lip syncing it looked like to me and if you dream of being a world class drummer that instrument being played was certainly in short supply.

Thanks to the Los Angeles Times, HERE is their recap of last night’s 59th annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in LA.

Have a great day.

http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/music/la-et-ms-grammy-awards-20170212-story.html

