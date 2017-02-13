Watch a One Man Band Cover RUSH’s ‘Tom Sawyer’

By Tim Staskiewicz

Okay, we’ve all heard of one-man-bands, but this might be bordering on ridiculous!

Dominic Fragman is a solo artist who sings, plays guitar, and drums all at the same time.

His latest recording is currently racking up the views on YouTube – almost 400,000 as of this posting – where Fragman plays a one-man, three-piece cover of RUSH’s hit Tom Sawyer.

Fragman dubs his concept the “solo trio.” Watch his cover of Tom Sawyer below.

