Listen to Slats weekday mornings at 6:10am where this week you could win a pair of tickets to the 2nd Annual Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention February 24th through the 26th at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Convention Hours:

Friday – 2pm-12am

Saturday – 11am-12am

Sunday – 11am-8pm

Tickets:

$20 a day/$40 for a 3 day pass

Tickets are only sold at the show. Children 12 and under free.

It’s all from villainarts.com and 98.5 WNCX.