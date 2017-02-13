Your Ultimate Rockin’ Love Playlist

Open a bottle of wine, light some candles and crank that rock music. Here are some of the most romantic songs to get you in the lovin’ mood this Valentine’s Day.

Falling In Love Again / Michael Stanley Band

If You Want My Love / Cheap Trick

You Make Loving Fun / Fleetwood Mac – This song’s original album, Rumours, just hit a milestone anniversary.

Faithfully / Journey

Feel Like Makin’ Love / Bad Company

Think I’m In Love / Eddie Money

Lover / Michael Stanley Band

If I Should Fall Behind / Bruce Springsteen

We’ve Got Tonight / Bob Seger

Keep On Loving You / REO Speedwagon

Maybe I’m Amazed / Paul McCartney and Wings

You’re My Best Friend / Queen – Freddie Mercury would be proud. Check out Queen + Adam Lambert in Cleveland this summer.

Oh Sherrie / Steve Perry

All I Ever Wanted / Michael Stanley Band

Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore / REO Speedwagon

Baby I Love Your Way / Peter Frampton – Frampton will be in Cleveland this spring… same great music, different hairstyle.