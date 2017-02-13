Your Ultimate Rockin’ Love Playlist

Open a bottle of wine, light some candles and crank that rock music. Here are some of the most romantic songs to get you in the lovin’ mood this Valentine’s Day.
Falling In Love Again / Michael Stanley Band
If You Want My Love / Cheap Trick
You Make Loving Fun / Fleetwood Mac – This song’s original album, Rumours, just hit a milestone anniversary.
Faithfully / Journey
Feel Like Makin’ Love / Bad Company
Think I’m In Love / Eddie Money
Lover / Michael Stanley Band
If I Should Fall Behind / Bruce Springsteen
We’ve Got Tonight / Bob Seger
Keep On Loving You / REO Speedwagon
Maybe I’m Amazed / Paul McCartney and Wings
You’re My Best Friend / Queen – Freddie Mercury would be proud. Check out Queen + Adam Lambert in Cleveland this summer.
Oh Sherrie / Steve Perry
All I Ever Wanted / Michael Stanley Band
Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore / REO Speedwagon
Baby I Love Your Way / Peter Frampton – Frampton will be in Cleveland this spring… same great music, different hairstyle.