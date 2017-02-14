TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Paul Simon‘s Graceland won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards 30 years ago today (February 14th, 1987).

Which one of these groups doesn’t appear on Graceland? a) Los Lobos

b) Ladysmith Black Mambazo

c) Fela Kuti and Egypt ’80

d) Good Rockin’ Dopsie and the Twisters

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Doug Feiger of The Knack — who wrote and sang “My Sharona” about his old girlfriend — dies after a long battle with cancer at 57.

2001-George Harrison does his first-ever web chat to promote the 30th-anniversary reissue of All Things Must Pass.

2000-KISS announce that their upcoming U-S tour — starting March 11th in Phoenix — will be their farewell, with the final show planned for “somewhere in the U-S in 2001,” according to bassist Gene Simmons. They’re still on the road.

1999-Elton John is a guest voice on a Valentines-themed episode of The Simpsons

1987-Bon Jovi‘s”Livin’ on a Prayer” hits number-one on the singles charts.

1981-London punk group Generation X breaks up, freeing singer Billy Idol to go solo.

1975-The Patti Smith Group plays its first show at CBGB in New York.

BIRTHDAYS