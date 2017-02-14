Take Your Boo To Burger King

And if this satisfies her, him and your taste buds, unfortunately it’s not available in the United States. No, you have to travel about ten time zones away from here to Israel is where you can spend a romantic evening eating a Whopper with fries plus a drink plus extras. So perhaps here’s a thought, why not surprise her with tickets to Tel Aviv and go spend a vacation looking for this box of fun? Another bonus is I just checked, the weather is rather sweet. The forecast is supposed to be mostly sunny and almost 60′ the next few days. That’ll score more points than offering up the card and chocolate. Sarcasm-ly speaking of course.

Thanks to Adweek, HERE’S the details on this romantic meal for some. Gotta admit, helluva marketing ploy.

http://www.adweek.com/creativity/burger-king-offers-an-adults-only-valentines-day-meal-with-a-different-kind-of-toy-inside/