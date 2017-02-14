The Daily Cut: Pat Benatar “Shadows of the Night”

Pat Benatar: “Shadows of the Night”

ALBUM: Get Nervous

YEAR: 1982

WRITERS: D.L. Byron, added lyrics by Myron Grombacher and Pat Benatar (and, one guesses, Rachel Sweet)

Peaked at number-13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Pat Benatar tells us that when she thinks about “Shadows of the Night” she recalls a funny situation having to do with its songwriting credits. “DL Byron had submitted this song and he neglected to ever tell us that he re-wrote some of the lyrics and it was really Rachel Sweet’s song. So when we got it we thought, ‘Aah, you know what, we don’t like some of these verses’ and we talked to the publishers and Myron and I said, ‘You know what, we’d like to change some of it.’ And he said, ‘Oh, no problem.’ When we put the writing credits on the record he never told us that Rachel’s lyrics were still on there. Now the song said, ‘DL Byron, additional lyrics Pat Benatar and Myron Grombacher.’ So, of course, she got extremely pissed.”

Pat Benatar’s “Shadows of the Night” won a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance, a category that no longer exists, 35 years ago today. (February 14th, 1982).