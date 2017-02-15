TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The legendary British record producer and engineer Glyn Johns celebrates his 75th birthday today (February 15th).

Which one of these Rock and Roll Hall of Fame bands has Johns never produced? a) The Who

b) Eagles

c) Rush

d) Faces

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Motley Crue singer Vince Neil begins a 15-day jail sentence after copping a plea in a drunk driving arrest.

2008-Boston guitarist Tom Scholz asks Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee to stop using “More Than a Feeling” as a campaign song.

2007-Ian Astbury leaves Riders on the Storm, formerly known as The Doors of the 21st Century, to concentrate on The Cult.

1981-Guitarist Mike Bloomfield, a former member of The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Electric Flag and Bob Dylan’s band, dies of a drug overdose. He was 36.

1977-Sid Vicious replaces Glen Matlock as bassist in The Sex Pistols.

1971-George Harrison releases the single “What Is Life.”

1964-As Meet The Beatles begins an 11-week run at number-one on Billboard‘s album chart, they become the first group ever to have five songs on the Hot 100 singles chart in the same week.

1964-“U.S. Rocks & Reels From Beatles Invasion — Beatles Begin New British Artist Push,” reads a headline in Billboard. The article claims, “Great Britain hasn’t been as influential in American affairs since 1775.”