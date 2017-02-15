Mayday During “The Deadliest Catch” TV Show

This is one of my favorite TV shows during the summer on Discovery. my favorite is Captain Sig Hansen and the crew of the Northwestern. Actually like em all but while the pay is really good for 3-4 months work, hauling crab along the Bering Sea is indeed a deadly profession as Fox News is reporting HERE.

This fishing vessel is not one of the six featured on The Deadliest Catch, but still if you’re a fan of the show, those who call Dutch Harbour, Alaska home during the winter, this certainly is a blow to the community there.

The new season of “The Deadliest Catch” premieres this coming June on the Discovery Channel. Have a great day.

 

