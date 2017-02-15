The Daily Cut: Supertramp “Dreamer”

Supertramp: “Dreamer”

ALBUM: Crime of the Century and Paris.

YEARS: Studio version, 1974; live version, 1980

WRITERS: Rick Davies and Roger Hodgson

The group’s first British hit from Crime of the Century, the live version from Paris was a hit here a half dozen years later, peaking at number-15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Roger Hodgson wrote it, but shared credits with Rick Davies as per the rules of their Lennon and McCartney-esque songwriting arrangement. After Hodgson left the band, they didn’t do it live until their 2010 tour, where it was part of a three-song encore of cuts from Crime of the Century. In a 1988 interview, saxophonist John Helliwell explains why. “Part of Crime of the Century and then it became a big number on stage. I used to frolic around and stand on the piano and try to make Roger laugh while he was singing it. We don’t do that any more, ’cause it was so much Roger that we really couldn’t do another version of that. It was on the live album, Paris, so I guess that was a single from there. That’s a good album. I like the Paris album.”

Supertramp saxophonist John Helliwell celebrates his 72nd birthday today.