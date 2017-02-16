TRIVIA

Today’s Question: 45 years ago today, John Lennon and Chuck Berry met and performed together for the first time, when Berry joined guest co-host Lennon on TV’s The Mike Douglas Show.

Excluding live recordings, how many Chuck Berry songs did Lennon cut during his lifetime, both with The Beatles and solo? a) two

b) four (“Roll Over Beethoven” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Music” with The Beatles and “You Can’t Catch Me” and “Sweet Little Sixteen” solo)

c) six

d) eight

ANNIVERSARIES

1993-The Faces reunite at the Brit Awards in London. Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Ian McLagan, Kenny Jones and Bill Wyman, filling in for the ailing Ronnie Lane, perform “Stay With Me” and “Sweet Little Rock and Roller.”