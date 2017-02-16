TRIVIA
Today’s Question: 45 years ago today, John Lennon and Chuck Berry met and performed together for the first time, when Berry joined guest co-host Lennon on TV’s The Mike Douglas Show.
Excluding live recordings, how many Chuck Berry songs did Lennon cut during his lifetime, both with The Beatles and solo?
a) two
b) four (“Roll Over Beethoven” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Music” with The Beatles and “You Can’t Catch Me” and “Sweet Little Sixteen” solo)
c) six
d) eight
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
1993-The Faces reunite at the Brit Awards in London. Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Ian McLagan, Kenny Jones and Bill Wyman, filling in for the ailing Ronnie Lane, perform “Stay With Me” and “Sweet Little Rock and Roller.”
1985-Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s daughter, Haley, is born.
1974-Lou Reed releases the live Rock and Roll Animal album.
1972-Chuck Berry joins co-host John Lennon on The Mike Douglas Show. Performing together for the first time (they claimed they’d never even met prior to the taping) the rock legends perform “Johnny B. Goode.”
1971-Alan David Pasaro, the Hell’s Angel who was acquitted of stabbing concert-goer Meredith Hunter to death at Altamont in December 1969, sues The Rolling Stones for invasion of privacy because Gimme Shelter, the movie which documented the event, showed the stabbing.
BIRTHDAYS
Pete Willis – 57 years old
Ex-Def Leppard guitarist. Born 1960.
TRIVIA ANSWER
b) four (“Roll Over Beethoven” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Music” with The Beatles and “You Can’t Catch Me” and “Sweet Little Sixteen” solo)