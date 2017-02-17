Browns Notes: Myles Garrett Wants To Go No. 1 In April, Even If It Means To Cleveland

Presumed No. 1 pick Myles Garrett will be happy to play in Cleveland, so long as it is because he’s selected first in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Following the outrage that emerged Friday with the release of a video that was recorded in December where he campaigned for Jerry Jones to trade up to get him, Garrett is making a point to express his willingness to go anywhere he is drafted – even to the Browns.

Shortly after the Cowboys video surfaced another video from an interview conducted last week of Garrett surfaced in which he said he’d like to play in Cleveland and in an interview with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on Sirius/XM he reiterated that he’d be fine playing for the Browns.

“I don’t mind where I play at all,” Garrett told Marvez and Brandt. “I just want to go No. 1 and be the best player in the draft and be the best player in the league for years to come. It doesn’t matter who I’m with.

“I’d love to play for the Browns, I’d love to play for anybody who picks me up No. 1. My goal is to just go No. 1 and have a successful career.”

Garrett is listed at the top player on just about every analyst’s draft board after he registered 8 1/2 sacks in 2016 despite playing with an ankle injury. In 3 seasons at Texas A&M Garrett totaled 32 1/2 sacks and 48 1/2 tackles for loss.

No Tag – It doesn’t appear that the Browns will use the franchise tag on receiver Terrelle Pryor according to Albert Breer of the MMQB.com.

Breer reported Thursday that the team is “not planning on tagging” Pryor and they’d “like to get a deal done with him to keep him in Cleveland.”

The franchise tag would cost approximately $15.49 million and make him the highest paid receiver in the league this season. If the Browns were to tag Pryor they could still negotiate a long-term deal but would have until July 15 to do it.

Should the Browns not tag Pryor they have until March 1 at 4 p.m. to negotiate a contract or else he hits free agency on March 9.

Standing Pat – The Browns’ interest in Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is well known but a pair of recent reports suggest New England may not deal him this offseason.

ESPN’s Ed Werder and Perter King of the MMQB.com both say the Patriots are likely to decide to hang on to Garoppolo this offseason.

The NFL’s trading window reopens with the new league year on March 9 at 4 p.m. eastern.

Extending Hughlett – The Browns signed long snapper Charley Hughlett to a 6-year extension Thursday according to his agent Brett Tessler, who tweeted the news.

Tessler said that the contract will make Hughlett the highest paid long snapper in the NFL.

Hughlett has handled long snapping duties since making his debut with the Browns in 2015. He has totaled 9 special teams tackles in 32 games.