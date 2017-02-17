Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary….AC/DC’s Debut Album: “High Voltage”…Released 42 Years Ago Today!

It was on this day, February 17th, 1975, when AC/DC released their first album, “High Voltage.” George Young and Harry Vanda produced the record which was recorded at The Albert Studios in Sydney, Australia.

The whole album was recorded after AC/DC played their gigs, starting after midnight and wrapping up at six or seven in the morning. With the personnel on their first album, it was a collective effort. George Young would play bass along with the band’s bass player at the time, Rob Bailey. Tony Currenti from a band called The 69ers would do most of the drumming. Peter Clack, AC/DC‘s drummer would play on one track, She’s Got Balls. John Proud who drummed on the Marcus Hook Roll Band album would play on Little Lover. Malcolm even did some soloing on You Ain’t got A Hold On Me. The entire album was recorded in just 10 days. The odd thing about the album High Voltage was that the album didn’t actually contain the song High Voltage. The song High Voltage, was created by George Young and Harry Vanda as George thought it would be cool to write a song that contained the guitar chords: A, C, D, C. The song was released as a single in July of 1975. It was first put on the T.N.T. album and of course included on the international version of High Voltage the album.

The artwork on the album cover was the brain child of Albert’s Chris Gilbey. It was done by commercial artist Paul Power at EMI. Back in 1975, the picture of a dog urinating on a speaker was a pretty offensive thing and Paul took a lot of heat for it at EMI. He felt that he was on the verge of losing his job when who shows up? Bon Scott! Bon tells Paul that the album cover looks great and tells the head honchos at EMI that he is taking Paulie out for some beers! Let’s take a look at the album:

SIDE ONE:

Baby Please Don’t Go She’s Got Balls Little Lover Stick Around

SIDE TWO:

Soul Stripper You Ain’t Got A Hold On Me Love Song Show Business

Here are the boys performing the title track of High Voltage.