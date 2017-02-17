TRIVIA

Today’s Question: 35 years ago today (February 17th, 1982), The J. Geils Band were guests on the 29th anniversary episode of the New York-area TV program The Joe Franklin Show, where they covered themselves in paint to celebrate their recent number-one single, “Centerfold,” and number-one album, Freeze-Frame.

Freeze-Frame is by far the biggest selling J. Geils Band album, at over three million copies. Which one of these is their only other album to make the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. a) Love Stinks

b) Bloodshot

c) Showtime!

d) Hotline

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Rush announce their 30th anniversary tour.

1995-R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe announces the launch of a movie production company called Single Cell Pictures.

1982-The J. Geils Band are guests on the 29th anniversary episode of The Joe Franklin Show, where they cover themselves in paint to celebrate their number-one single, “Centerfold,” and number-one album, Freeze Frame.

1979-The Clash begin their first American tour, which they dub Pearl Harbor ’79, at the Palladium in New York. The first song in their set is “I’m So Bored With the USA.”

1978-The Clash release a 45 of “Clash City Rockers” b/w “Jail Guitar Doors” in the U.K.

1975-John Lennon’s Rock ‘n’ Roll album is released.