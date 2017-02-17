Pink Floyd Open to Glastonbury Reunion

By Tim Staskiewicz

If David Gilmour were to take the olive branch that has been extended, Nick Mason and Roger Waters said they’d reunite and play Glastonbury as Pink Floyd in the near future.

Speaking at the opening of a new Pink Floyd exhibit in London, both Mason and Waters said they’d consider playing the British music festival with Gilmour.

Related: Roger Waters Details Pink Floyd’s ‘Toxic Environment’

“It would be nice to add it to the list of things. I’ve never played Glastonbury. It would be fun to do it,” Mason said, according to The Telegraph.

“I did Glastonbury once. I think. It was really cold,” echoed Waters. “But there were a lot of people and it seemed very jolly and I liked it. Yeah, I would do it again.”

However, David Gilmour and Roger Waters haven’t exactly been friendly in decades—ever since Waters left the band in 1985.

All three last appeared on stage together in 2011 at London’s O2 Arena when Waters played a show there in May of that year.

Don’t get too excited about the possible reunion in southwest England however. “I don’t think it would be very likely,” Mason said.

And his skepticism is well-founded, with Gilmour telling The Telegraph in 2015, “Roger and I have outgrown each other, and it would be impossible for us to work together on any realistic basis.”

The chances are slim, but stranger things have happened.