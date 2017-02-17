Steph Curry Takes On “Dance Cam Mom”

February 17, 2017 8:59 AM
You might remember this woman during the last two NBA Finals series played between the Cavs and Golden State. Robin Schreiber AKA the “Dance Cam Mom. She’s the woman who wears her Golden State Warriors ugly sweater rather proudly, while gyrating to the tunes being blasted over the arena sound system during time outs. Well with the NBA All Star weekend kicking off later tonight in New Orleans, Warriors guard Steph Curry gets it on with Mom HERE.

Thanks to Fox Sports for the video. You have a great weekend, hopefully you have this coming Monday off too for President’s Day as well.

http://www.foxsports.com/nba/story/watch-steph-curry-go-toe-to-toe-with-dance-cam-mom-021617

