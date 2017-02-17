The Daily Cut: Rush “The Spirit of Radio”

Rush: “The Spirit of Radio”

ALBUM: Permanent Waves

YEAR: 1980

WRITERS: Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart

Peaked at number-51 on the Billboard Hot 100. A 1998 live version reached number-27 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

“The Spirit of Radio” helped turn Permanent Waves into Rush‘s first Top Five album in the U.S. Guitarist Alex Lifeson finds it ironic that it may have been because people misinterpreted the song’s message. “It’s funny, we got so much airplay behind ‘Spirit of the Radio,’ because people thought it was a song about how great radio was and they never really listened to the lyrics and saw how it was a song about how great radio used to be. It was really a song lamenting the fact that we thought radio was losing its originality. In spite of that, because, I guess, it had radio in its title, they just took it at face value and the song got a tremendous amount of airplay and really helped us out a lot in a backwards sort of way.”

On this day (February 17th) in 2004, Rush announced its 30th anniversary tour.