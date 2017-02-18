Classic Rock Almanac February 18, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES
2006-The Rolling Stones play a free, two-hour show for more than a million people on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
1992-Vince Neil is fired from Motley Crue after 11 years. His story is that he wants to spend more time on his career as a race-car driver. Five years and two solo albums later, he rejoins the Crue.
1980-In a newspaper interview, bassist Bill Wyman announces that he is planning to leave The Rolling Stones in 1983. However, he is persuaded not to and stays with the band until 1992.
1974-KISS release their self-titled debut album.
1972-Neil Young’s Harvest, his only album to reach number-one on the Billboard album chart, is certified gold.
1970-John Lennon throws a party at Apple Records’ London offices to celebrate Yoko Ono’s 37th birthday.
BIRTHDAYS
Keith Knudsen – Died in 2005
The drummer-singer left Lee Michaels‘ band to join The Doobie Brothers in 1973. He died of pneumonia on February 8th, 2005. Born 1952.
Dennis DeYoung – 70 years old
Original lead singer, keyboardist and main songwriter in Styx. The Chicago band’s melodic rock found a big following in the mid-’70s and early ’80s with “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “The Best of Times” and the futuristically theatrical “Mr. Roboto.” Born 1947.
Yoko Ono – 84 years old
In addition to her own lengthy career as an avant-garde artist, social activist and recording musician, John Lennon‘s widow remains the keeper of his flame and spokesperson for his music and causes. Born 1933.