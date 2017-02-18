Classic Rock Almanac February 18, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-The Rolling Stones play a free, two-hour show for more than a million people on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

1992-Vince Neil is fired from Motley Crue after 11 years. His story is that he wants to spend more time on his career as a race-car driver. Five years and two solo albums later, he rejoins the Crue.

1980-In a newspaper interview, bassist Bill Wyman announces that he is planning to leave The Rolling Stones in 1983. However, he is persuaded not to and stays with the band until 1992.

1974-KISS release their self-titled debut album.

1972-Neil Young’s Harvest, his only album to reach number-one on the Billboard album chart, is certified gold.

1970-John Lennon throws a party at Apple Records’ London offices to celebrate Yoko Ono’s 37th birthday.