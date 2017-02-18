Malcolm Young’s Guitar….”The Beast!”

February 18, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: AC/DC, gretsch, malcolm young

I was leafing through a guitar book that Michael gave me and what did I read about?  Gretsch is saluting Malcolm Young as the greatest rhythm guitarist of all time.  Of course Mal plays the ’63 Jet Firebird that Harry Vanda and older brother George Young (of the Easybeats) gave him. The guitar originally had a red finish, but Mal stripped it, took out two of the pickups, and made it his own.  It produced 40 years of rock and roll and became that unmistakable sound of the heart of the greatest rock and roll band in the world, AC/DC!

Click on the link below, and you can purchase a duplicate of Mal’s guitar. It’s only $10,000.00.

http://www.gretschguitars.com/gear/build/solid-body/g6131my-cs-custom-shop-malcolm-young-salute-jet-ebony-fingerboard-natural-relic

Here is Mal’s ’63 Jet Firebird in action:

 

More from Chris V.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live