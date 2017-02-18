Malcolm Young’s Guitar….”The Beast!”

I was leafing through a guitar book that Michael gave me and what did I read about? Gretsch is saluting Malcolm Young as the greatest rhythm guitarist of all time. Of course Mal plays the ’63 Jet Firebird that Harry Vanda and older brother George Young (of the Easybeats) gave him. The guitar originally had a red finish, but Mal stripped it, took out two of the pickups, and made it his own. It produced 40 years of rock and roll and became that unmistakable sound of the heart of the greatest rock and roll band in the world, AC/DC!

Click on the link below, and you can purchase a duplicate of Mal’s guitar. It’s only $10,000.00.

http://www.gretschguitars.com/gear/build/solid-body/g6131my-cs-custom-shop-malcolm-young-salute-jet-ebony-fingerboard-natural-relic

Here is Mal’s ’63 Jet Firebird in action: