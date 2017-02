Here is a quick reminder for those of us patiently waiting for U2’s return to Cleveland on July 1 (that by the way is 133 days away in case you weren’t counting). The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum is running “U2 3D” again! “U2 3D” is the mega-tech movie that was shot with U2 while toured South America on the Vertigo Tour. If you’ve never seen the band live, it’s a great introduction. And if you just can’t wait to see them live again, I’ll see you there. Repeatedly!