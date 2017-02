PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 19: Tributes adorn the memorial of Bon Scott on the 30th anniversary of AC/DC's former frontman's death, at Fremantle cemetery on February 19, 2010 in Perth, Australia. Scott died at the age of 33 in London from alcohol poisoning and was found in his car, where he initially fell asleep. AC/DC are currently touring Australia with their "Black Ice" tour, their first tour here since 2001. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)