Classic Rock Almanac February 19, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2015-Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden reveals that two tumors were found on his tongue just before Christmas 2014. He underwent seven weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

2008-A Gene Simmons sex tape starts circulating the Internet. The KISS singer-bassist moves quickly to stop its distribution.

2002-Don’t Worry About Me, a solo album by the late Joey Ramone, hits stores.

2001-Paul Simon is honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles.

1985-Mick Jagger releases his first solo album, She’s the Boss.

1980-AC/DC singer Bon Scott (Ronald Belford) dies in London after choking on his own vomit following a drinking binge. He was 33.

1976-17 days after entering the studio, The Ramones complete work on their self-titled debut album.

1968-Paul McCartney, his girlfriend Jane Asher, Ringo Starr and his wife Maureen fly to India to join John Lennon, George Harrison and their wives at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s Academy of Transcendental Meditation.

BIRTHDAYS

Tony Iommi – 69 years old
Black Sabbath guitarist. Born 1948.



