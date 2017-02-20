Classic Rock Almanac February 20, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson shoots himself to death at his Aspen, Colorado home.

2004-Brian Wilson begins a solo tour of Britain at London’s Royal Festival Hall, performing the never-completed Smile album.

1987-Billy Idol is arrested in New York for crack possession. He is never formally charged with a crime.

1982-Pat Benatar marries her guitarist, Neil Giraldo, on Maui. It’s Benatar’s second marriage.

1976-KISS place their footprints on the sidewalk outside Hollywood’s Grauman’s Chinese Theater.

1969-The movie Candy, with Ringo Starr in his first non-Beatles acting role, has its world premiere in London

1969-Goodbye Cream, a documentary film of the trio’s November 26th, 1968 farewell concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall, opens in Baltimore to small crowds. Critics complain about bad sound quality and editing.

BIRTHDAYS

Kurt Cobain – Died in 1994

The Nirvana singer-guitarist took his own life April 5th, 1994 at 27. Born 1967.

Paweł Mąciwoda – 50 years old

Scorpions bassist. Born 1967.

Walter Becker – 67 years old

The Steely Dan guitarist has been Donald Fagen‘s friend and bandmate since their days at Bard College. Their hits began in the ’70s with “Do It Again” and “Reelin’ in the Years” and continued in 2001, when Two Against Nature won the Best Album Grammy. That same year they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Born 1950.

J. Geils (John Geils Junior) – 71 years old

The guitarist, who founded and named The J. Geils Band, is no longer in the group and has battled with his former bandmates over his rights to the name. In the 1990s, he and harmonica player Magic Dick released a pair of albums as Bluestime. Born 1946.