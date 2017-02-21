Bruce Gets Some Help From A High School Student On Stage

I’m certainly going through some Bruuuuuce withdrawal, saw him play four times last year during “The River Revisited” tour starting with the opening stop with him and the E Streeters January in Pittsburgh. Did the Cleveland then Rochester stops last February. Then finished it up with one of the two Philadelphia shows at the Phillies ballpark this past September. And speaking of that last show, Bruce brought up a rather young fan, who grabbed one of Bruce’s guitars and performed this same song with the band.

HERE is the performance by an Australian high school student who sounds pretty good on “Growing Up”. You can also watch above.

By the way, for those of you who’re hoping for some more US dates for Bruce, he and the E Street Band have not played “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”, which is custom for them to signal that that’s it. And they usually if not always end up back here in the US to finish out the two plus year run of a tour. So there’s certainly some hope left for that.

Have a great day.

