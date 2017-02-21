TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Sixteen years ago today (February 21st, 2001), Steely Dan won four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Two Against Nature.

Which one of these single-named artists gave the induction speech when Steely Dan entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later that same year.

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Steely Dan wins four statues, including Album of the Year, at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards. U2 wins three awards, including Song of the Year for “Beautiful Day.” Foo Fighters get two honors, and Radiohead wins Best Alternative Music Performance for Kid A. Eminem grabs three Grammys, including Best Rap Album, for The Marshall Mathers L-P, and duets with Elton John on his hit “Stan.” Backstage, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello announces they’ve been jamming with Chris Cornell.

2000-Elton John is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy at a gala in L.A. Sting, Phil Collins and Melissa Etheridge perform his songs in tribute.

1987-Sly Stone is jailed on drug charges.

1966-The Beatles’ single of “Nowhere Man,” backed with “What Goes On,” is released.

1964-The Rolling Stones release their third UK single, a cover of Buddy Holly’s “Not Fade Away.” It will become their first Top 10 single there.

1064-The Beatles fly home to England. The Fab Four leave Miami for New York on National Airlines and switch to Pan Am for their transatlantic flight back to London. At Kennedy Airport, there is another emotional scene with thousands of frenzied fans cheering for their new heroes. Along with memories and souvenirs, Newsweek reported that The Beatles took back one other item from the US — a Capitol Records royalty check for $253,000.

