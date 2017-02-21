CLE Really Does Rock!

A few weeks ago while friends and I were in Brecksville hiking, I spotted a small rock on a bench painted like SpongeBob Squarepants. While I thought it was a little strange, it brought a smile to my face.

This morning heading into the office, guess what? Another sweet, pretty rock right outside of the door, and another smile for me.

I posted the photo to Facebook, and BAM, I was inundated with comments about the “rock group.” Finally a friend directed me to Northeast Ohio Rocks! Facebook page. I had no idea this was a thing, painting rocks and “hiding” them, but what a beautiful thing it is. So simple, yet so wonderful.

Another friend sent me the link to the story that was featured on CBS national news this morning. Well done Nancy Powell Pierson, your mission to make people smile is working wonderfully! You have a beautiful story, and thank you sharing it!