The Daily Cut Talking Heads: “Psycho Killer”

Talking Heads: “Psycho Killer”

ALBUM: Talking Heads: 77

YEAR: 1977

WRITERS: David Byrne, Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth

Peaked at number-92 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Psycho Killer” was Talking Heads third single and first to chart on the Billboard Hot 100…but barely. It peaked at number-92. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison, the last of the four members to join the group, talks about its origins. “‘Psycho Killer’ was a song that had been written by Chris and Tina and David while they went to the Rhode Island School of Design. I think the idea was to write a song like Alice Cooper. And when we met Alice Cooper, he said, ‘God, I wish I could have written that song.’”

One time Talking Heads keyboardist and guitarist Jerry Harrison celebrates his 68th birthday today.